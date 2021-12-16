Q2 2022 Worthington Industries Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Dec 16, 2021 / 07:00PM GMT

Operator



Good afternoon, and welcome to the Worthington Industries Second Quarter Fiscal 2022 Earnings Conference Call. (Operator Instructions) This conference is being recorded at the request of Worthington Industries. If anyone objects, you may disconnect at this time.



I'd now like to introduce Marcus Rogier, Treasurer and Investor Relations Officer. Mr. Rogier, you may begin.



Marcus A. Rogier - Worthington Industries, Inc. - IR Officer & Treasurer



Thank you, Rachel. Good afternoon, everyone, and welcome to Worthington Industries' Second Quarter Fiscal 2022 Earnings Call.



On our call today, we have Andy Rose, Worthington's President and Chief Executive Officer; and Joe Hayek, Worthington's Chief Financial Officer.



Before we get started, I'd like to remind everyone that certain statements made today are forward-looking within the meaning of the 1995 Private Securities Litigation Reform Act. These statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ from those suggested.



We issued our