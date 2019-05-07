Q1 2019 WideOpenWest Inc Earnings Call Transcript

May 07, 2019 / 01:00PM GMT

Operator



Good morning. My name is Christa, and I'll be your conference operator today. At this time, I would like to welcome everyone to the First Quarter 2019 WideOpenWest Earnings Conference Call. (Operator Instructions) Thank you.



I would now like to turn the call over to Mr. Lucas Binder, WOW!'s Vice President of Corporate Development and Investor Relations. Mr. Binder, please proceed.



Lucas Binder - WideOpenWest, Inc. - VP of Corporate Development & IR



Thank you, Christa. Good morning, everyone, and thank you for joining our first quarter 2019 earnings call. With me today is Teresa Elder, WOW!'s Chief Executive Officer; and Rich Fish, WOW!'s Chief Financial Officer. Before we get started, we need to remind everyone that during our call, we will make some forward-looking statements about our expected operating results, our business strategy and other matters relating to our business.



These forward-looking statements are made in reliance on the safe harbor provisions of the federal securities laws and are subject to known and unknown risks,