Q2 2019 WideOpenWest Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 02, 2019 / 01:00PM GMT

Operator



Good morning, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to the Second Quarter 2019 WideOpenWest, Inc. Conference Call. (Operator Instructions) Thank you. I would now like to turn the call over to Mr. Lucas Binder, WOW!'s Vice President of Corporate Development and Investor Relations. Mr. Binder, please proceed. Mr. Binder, please go ahead.



Lucas Binder - WideOpenWest, Inc. - VP of Corporate Development & IR



Hi, thank you. Apologies for the feedback there. Good morning, everyone, and thank you for joining our second quarter 2019 earnings call. With me today is Teresa Elder, WOW!'s Chief Executive Officer; and Rich Fish, WOW!'s Chief Financial Officer.



Before we get started, we need to remind everyone that during our call, we will make some forward-looking statements about our expected operating results, our business strategy and other matters relating to our business. These forward-looking statements are made in reliance on the safe harbor provisions of the federal securities laws and are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors