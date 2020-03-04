Q4 2019 WideOpenWest Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Mar 04, 2020 / 10:00PM GMT

Lucas Binder - WideOpenWest, Inc. - VP of Corporate Development & IR



Thank you, Catherine. Good morning, everyone, and thank you for joining our Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2019 Earnings Call. With me today is Teresa Elder, WOW!'s Chief Executive Officer; and Rich Fish, WOW!'s Chief Financial Officer.