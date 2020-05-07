WideOpenWest Inc Annual Shareholders Meeting Transcript

May 07, 2020 / 12:30PM GMT

Operator



Good morning. Welcome to the WideOpenWest Inc. 2020 Annual Meeting of Stockholders. My name is Ashley, and I will be your operator.



I will now go ahead and turn the call over to Jeff Marcus. Mr. Marcus, you may begin.



Jeffrey A. Marcus - WideOpenWest, Inc. - Executive Chairman of the Board



Good morning. I am Jeff Marcus, Chairman of the Board of Directors of WideOpenWest Inc., and it is my pleasure to welcome you to the 2020 Annual Meeting of the Stockholders WideOpenWest, Inc. We're hosting this annual meeting virtually on the Internet. All stockholders as of the close of business on March 16, 2020, are invited to attend this meeting. A web replay of the annual meeting will be posted at www.virtualshareholdermeeting.com/wow2020 for 1 year following today's meeting. Craig Martin, WOW!'s General Counsel and Secretary, will be serving as Secretary of the Meeting. The meeting will now come to order.



Now I'd like to introduce the other members of the Board of