Q3 2020 WideOpenWest Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Nov 05, 2020 / 10:00PM GMT

Operator



Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for standing by, and welcome to the WOW! Third Quarter 2020 Earnings Call. (Operator Instructions) Please be advised that today's conference is being recorded.



I would now like to hand the conference over to your speaker today, Andrew Posen, Vice President, Head of Investor Relations. Thank you. Please go ahead.



Andrew S. Posen - WideOpenWest, Inc. - VP & Head of IR



Good afternoon, everyone, and thank you for joining our third quarter 2020 earnings call. With me today is Teresa Elder, WOW!'s Chief Executive Officer; and John Rego, WOW!'s Chief Financial Officer.



Before we get started, I would like to remind everyone that during the call, we will make some forward-looking statements about our expected operating results, our business strategy and other matters relating to our business. These forward-looking statements are made in reliance on the safe harbor provisions of the federal securities law and are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, including, most recently, the