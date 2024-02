Dec 01, 2020 / 04:30PM GMT

Brian Wayne Russo - Crédit Suisse AG - Research Division - Research Analyst



Okay. Perfect. So hello, and welcome to the 24th Annual Credit Suisse Technology Conference. I'm Brian Russo, part of the Crédit Suisse Research team here covering the communications sector, and I'm pleased to be joined today by Teresa Elder, Chief Executive Officer of WideOpenWest; along with John Rego, who recently joined as Chief Financial Officer.



Thank you both for being with us today.



John S. Rego - WideOpenWest, Inc. - CFO



Thank you.



Teresa L. Elder - WideOpenWest, Inc. - CEO, President & Director



Thanks, Brian.



Questions and Answers:

- Cré- Research Division - Research AnalystGreat. So our time is a little bit limited. So let's jump right in. I'll start with a question with -- for -- I'll start with a question for Teresa. So WOW! is a new strategy, sort of a broadband first approach