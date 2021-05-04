Q1 2021 WideOpenWest Inc Earnings Call Transcript

May 04, 2021 / 12:00PM GMT

Andrew S. Posen - WideOpenWest, Inc. - VP & Head of IR



Good morning, everyone, and thank you for joining WideOpenWest's first quarter 2021 earnings call. With me today is Teresa Elder, WOW!'s Chief Executive Officer; and John Rego, WOW!'s Chief Financial Officer.



Before we get started, I would like to remind everyone that during our call, we will make some forward-looking statements about our expected operating results, our business strategy and other matters relating to our business. These forward-looking statements are made in reliance on the safe harbor provisions of the federal securities laws and are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause our actual operating results,