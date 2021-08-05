Q2 2021 WideOpenWest Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 05, 2021 / 12:00PM GMT

Andrew S. Posen - WideOpenWest, Inc. - VP & Head of IR



Good morning, everyone, and thank you for joining us for our second quarter 2021 earnings call. With me today is Teresa Elder, WOW's Chief Executive Officer; and John Rego, WOW's Chief Financial Officer.



Before we get started, I'd like to remind everyone that during our call, we will make some forward-looking statements about our expected operating results, our business strategy, the expected effects of the pending transactions to sell 5 service areas that we announced on June 30, 2021, and other matters relating to our business. These forward-looking statements are made in reliance on the safe harbor provisions of the federal securities laws and are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that