Q4 2021 WideOpenWest Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 24, 2022 / 01:00PM GMT

Operator



Good morning. My name is Chris, and I'll be your conference operator today. At this time, I'd like to welcome everyone to the WideOpenWest Fourth Quarter 2021 Earnings Call. (Operator Instructions) Thank you, Andrew Posen, Vice President, Head of Investor Relations. You may begin.



Andrew S. Posen - WideOpenWest, Inc. - VP & Head of IR



Good morning, everyone, and thank you for joining us for our fourth quarter 2021 earnings call. With me today is Teresa Elder, WOW!'s Chief Executive Officer; and John Rego, WOW!'s Chief Financial Officer.



Before we get started, I would like to remind everyone that during our call, we will make some forward-looking statements about our expected operating results, our business strategy and other matters relating to our business. These forward-looking statements are made in reliance on the safe harbor provisions of the federal securities laws and are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties and other factors that may cause our actual operating results, financial position or performance to be materially