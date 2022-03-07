Mar 07, 2022 / 06:40PM GMT

Frank Garrett Louthan - Raymond James & Associates, Inc., Research Division - MD of Equity Research



Okay. Great. My name's Frank Louthan. I'm the senior wireline analyst here at Raymond James, covering WideOpenWest since their IPO, cover their predecessors and so forth. I'm really pleased to have CFO, John Rego, here today to talk to us a little bit about the business. I'm glad to have everybody back after a little 2-year hiatus here.



So my, what a difference a year makes for a company, John. So walk us through kind of the focus of the business here now that the transactions are complete. What are sort of the top priorities of the organization here under the new company here?



Questions and Answers:

- WideOpenWest, Inc. - CFOSure. Great start. So I've been with the company since June of 2020, so really walked into an interesting time where the company was sort of operationally fixing all the stuff that should have been fixed from the beginning, certainly, stuff like 5 billing systems down to 1 billing system, stuff like that.