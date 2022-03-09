Mar 09, 2022 / 09:30PM GMT

Brandon Lee Nispel - KeyBanc Capital Markets Inc., Research Division - Research Analyst



Good afternoon, everybody. My name is Brandon Nispel, I cover communication services for KeyBanc. This is a 25-minute fireside chat. Very pleased to have WideOpenWest, Teresa Elder, CEO; and John Rego, the CFO. Thank you for coming.



Teresa L. Elder - WideOpenWest, Inc. - CEO, President & Director



Thanks for having us.



Brandon Lee Nispel - KeyBanc Capital Markets Inc., Research Division - Research Analyst



I guess let's just start at a high level, give us an overview of WOW! and sort of the transformation journey you guys have been on over the last couple of years.



Teresa L. Elder - WideOpenWest, Inc. - CEO, President & Director



Great. Happy to. I'd love talk to about it. WOW! is a broadband company that is headquartered in Denver but doesn't have operations there. We passed 2 million homes roughly in the Midwest and the Southeast. And we've been in business for 22 years, always as