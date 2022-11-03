Q3 2022 WideOpenWest Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Nov 03, 2022 / 12:00PM GMT
Operator
Good morning. My name is Dennis, and I will be your conference operator today. At this time, I would like to welcome everyone to the WideOpenWest Third Quarter 2022 Earnings Conference Call. (Operator Instructions)
I would now like to turn the conference over to Olivia Ponder, Senior Manager, Investor Relations. Please go ahead.
Olivia Ponder;WideOpenWest - Inc.;Senior Investor Relations&Treasury Manager -
Good morning, everyone, and thank you for joining our third quarter 2022 earnings call. With me today is Teresa Elder, WOW!'s Chief Executive Officer; and John Rego, WOW!'s Chief Financial Officer.
Before we get started, I would like to remind everyone that during our call we will make some forward-looking statements about our expected operating results, our business strategy and other matters relating to our business. These forward-looking statements are made in reliance on the safe harbor provisions of the federal securities laws and are subject to known and unknown risks,
Nov 03, 2022 / 12:00PM GMT
