Q4 2022 WideOpenWest Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 23, 2023 / 01:00PM GMT

Operator



Good morning. My name is Devon, and I will be your conference operator today. At this time, I would like to welcome everyone to the WideOpenWest Fourth Quarter 2022 Earnings Call. (Operator Instructions)



I now turn the call over to Olivia Ponder, Senior Manager of Investor Relations.



Olivia Ponder - WideOpenWest, Inc. - Senior IR & Treasury Manager



Good morning, everyone, and thank you for joining our fourth quarter 2022 earnings call. With me today is Teresa Elder, WOW!'s Chief Executive Officer; and John Rego, WOW!'s Chief Financial Officer.



Before we get started, I would like to remind everyone that during our call, we will make some forward-looking statements about our expected operating results, our business strategy and other matters relating to our business. These forward-looking statements are made in reliance on the safe harbor provisions of the federal securities laws and are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause our actual operating results, financial position or performance to be