WP Carey Inc at REITWORLD: Nareit Virtual Conference Transcript

Nov 18, 2020 / 06:45PM GMT

Greg Michael McGinniss - Scotiabank Global Banking and Markets, Research Division - Analyst



Good afternoon, everyone, and welcome to W. P. Carey's Virtual NAREIT Q&A Session. I'm Greg McGinniss, the net lease gaming and retail REIT analyst at Scotiabank. And for those of you that don't know, W. P. Carey is a diversified net lease REIT, with a market cap of around $12 billion and a portfolio of over 1,200 properties, covering 142 million square feet across the United States and Europe.



Today, I'm joined by Jason Fox, CEO since 2018, but has held various roles at the company since 2002; and Jeremiah Gregory, who has been with the company since 2013 and is currently the Head of Capital Markets, is also with us to help answer any questions.



Now before we jump into Q&A, Jason, do you have any comments that you would like to add about yourself or W. P. Carey?



Jason E. Fox - W. P. Carey Inc. - CEO & Director



Yes. Sure. Thanks, Greg. And thanks for the intro, and thanks for moderating today's session with us. I'll make just a couple of