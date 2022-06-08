WP Carey Inc at NAREIT Institutional Investor Forum Transcript

Jun 08, 2022 / 12:45PM GMT

Christopher Ronald Lucas - Capital One Securities, Inc., Research Division - Senior VP & Lead Equity Research Analyst



Good morning, everyone. We'll get started now. Welcome to the 8:45 W. P. Carey panel. My name is Chris Lucas. I'm the lead REIT analyst at Capital One Securities, and I'm pleased to introduce today Jason Fox, the CEO for W. P. Carey; and Jeremiah Gregory, who is Head of Capital Markets and Strategy.



I guess maybe, Jason, let's get started with just sort of a quick overview of the company, what you do and how you're investing.



Jason E. Fox - W. P. Carey Inc. - CEO & Director



Yes, sure. And thanks for joining us and moderating for us today, Chris, and thanks, everyone, for joining us early this morning. So I think a lot of you probably are familiar with us. But as a reminder, for those that are new to W. P. Carey, we're the second largest net lease REIT with a market cap of approximately $16 billion with a total enterprise value of around $23 billion, which puts us among the top 25 REITs by market cap in the RMZ index. Our