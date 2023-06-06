Jun 06, 2023 / 08:30PM GMT
John P. Kim - BMO Capital Markets Equity Research - MD & Senior U.S. Real Estate Analyst
Good afternoon. My name is John Kim with BMO Capital Markets. It is my pleasure to be hosting or moderating this presentation with W. P. Carey, celebrating its 50th year pretty soon as a real estate company. With us today, Jason Fox, CEO; Jeremiah Gregory, with the company as well. I think we're going to go though like a presentation and an overview to begin with. And then we'll go into Q&A.
Jason E. Fox - W. P. Carey Inc. - CEO & Director
Yes. And I'll just take a minute to give a quick overview. Jason Fox, CEO of W. P. Carey; Jeremiah Gregory is with me, who heads up capital markets for us. Yes, we are celebrating several anniversaries actually in 2023. The company was founded 50 years ago. We became a public company actually 25 years ago in 1998. And we also began investing in Europe for the first time 25 years ago when we pioneered sale-leasebacks in the European markets.
Today, we're one of the largest owners of net lease real estate and among the
WP Carey Inc at NAREIT REITweek: Investor Conference Transcript
Jun 06, 2023 / 08:30PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...