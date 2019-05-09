May 09, 2019 / 05:30PM GMT

Operator



Good morning, ladies and gentlemen. Thank you for standing by. Welcome to the Wheaton Precious Metals Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders Conference Call. (Operator Instructions)



I would now like to turn the call over to Doug Holtby, Chairman of the Board of Directors. Please go ahead, Mr. Holtby.



Douglas Martin Holtby - Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. - Chairman of the Board



Thank you very much. Good morning, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to the Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., and welcome those of you who are joining us today on our webcast. As you just heard, my name is Doug Holtby, and I am Chairman of the Board, and I will chair this meeting.



Before we begin the formal business of the meeting, I would like to introduce certain members of Wheaton's Board of Directors and senior management team who are here this morning. Our Board members that are here is John Brough, and Eduardo Luna, who are lifers who have been with the company since day one, so it's a -- they are wonderful directors.