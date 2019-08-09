Aug 09, 2019 / 03:00PM GMT
Operator
Good morning. My name is Michelle, and I will be your conference operator today. At this time, I would like to welcome everyone to the Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. second quarter results. (Operator Instructions)
I would now like to turn the call over to Mr. Patrick Drouin. Please go ahead.
Patrick Eugene Drouin - Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. - SVP of IR
Thank you, operator. Good morning, ladies and gentlemen, and thank you for participating in today's call. I'm joined today by Randy Smallwood, Wheaton Precious Metals' Chief Executive Officer and President; Gary Brown, Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer; Haytham Hodaly, Senior Vice President of Corporate Development.
I'd like to bring to your attention that some of the commentary on today's call may contain forward-looking statements. There can be no assurances that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements.
In addition to our financial results cautionary
Q2 2019 Wheaton Precious Metals Corp Earnings Call Transcript
