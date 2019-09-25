Sep 25, 2019 / 12:30PM GMT
Randy V. J. Smallwood - Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. - President, CEO & Director
I'm going to start off with -- first off, I'm Randy Smallwood, President and CEO of Wheaton Precious Metals. Thank you very much for joining us today.
First thing, a couple of safety issue -- or safety comments. In the event of an emergency, there's 2 exit doors. One right here goes downstairs. That exit door right there, which everyone came through, if you go out that door and immediately hard to the right, there's a set of stairs outside on the patio that goes all the way down to the ground level. So in the event of an emergency, you know where to go. Whichever door's closer, get there and get down and out.
Washrooms are out that door straight across. There's no signs that label. I got confused this morning, but then I was just getting my first coffee. But there's an image of a male on one wall and an image of female on the other wall, you can figure it out. Took me a while, but now you know.
Unidentified Participant -
[Gender-neutral.]
Randy V. J.
Wheaton Precious Metals Corp Corporate Analyst Day Transcript
Sep 25, 2019 / 12:30PM GMT
