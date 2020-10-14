Oct 14, 2020 / 08:10PM GMT

Presentation Hosted By Bloor Street Capital

Randy V. J. Smallwood

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. - President, CEO & Director



James Connor;Bloor Street Capital;Principal



James Connor;



Hi, and thank you for joining us today. My name is Jimmy Connor, and I'm with Bloor Street Capital, which is a corporate access firm based in the City of Toronto. Today, I have the pleasure of introducing you to Randy Smallwood. Randy is the President and CEO of Wheaton Precious Metals. But before Randy begins his presentation, I want to say a few words first on the format of this presentation.



We're going to keep it the 45 minutes. In order for us to meet that timeline, I'm going to be asking questions. A number of attendees have already submitted questions, and I'm going to be asking those