Oct 29, 2020 / 03:00PM GMT

Presentation presented by Amvest Capital

Oct 29, 2020 / 03:00PM GMT



=====================

Corporate Participants

=====================

* Randy V. J. Smallwood

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. - President, CEO & Director



=====================

Conference Call Participants

=====================

* Campbell Mccrary

Amvest Capital Inc. - VP of Capital Markets

* Erdi Kiris

* Gabriel Alonso-Mendoza

Amvest Capital Inc. - Co-Founder & Managing Partner

* Stuart Macliver

Amvest Capital Inc. - Co-Founder & Managing Partner



=====================

Campbell Mccrary - Amvest Capital Inc. - VP of Capital Markets



Good morning. My name is Campbell Mccrary. I'm the Vice President of Capital Markets at Amvest Capital. Welcome to the Amvest Capital Live Webinar with Wheaton Precious Metals. Wheaton trades on the TSX and NYSE as WPM. Hope you'll enjoy today's program. We'll also be available in replay mode. (Operator Instructions)



Amvest Capital is a New York-based specialist