Q4 2020 Wheaton Precious Metals Corp Earnings Call Transcript

Mar 12, 2021 / 04:00PM GMT

Operator



Good morning, ladies and gentlemen. Thank you for standing by. Welcome to Wheaton Precious Metals 2020 Fourth Quarter and Full Year Results Conference Call. (Operator Instructions) Thank you. I would like to remind everyone that this conference call is being recorded on March 12, 2020, at 11 a.m. Eastern time.



I will now turn the conference over to Mr. Patrick Drouin, Senior Vice President of Investor Relations. Please go ahead.



Patrick Eugene Drouin - Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. - SVP of IR



Thank you, operator. Good morning, ladies and gentlemen, and thank you for participating in today's call. I'm joined today by Randy Smallwood, Wheaton Precious Metals President and Chief Executive Officer; Gary Brown, Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer; and Haytham Hodaly, Senior Vice President, Corporate Development.



I'd like to bring to your attention that some of the commentary on today's call may contain forward-looking statements. There can be no assurances that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results