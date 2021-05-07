Q1 2021 Wheaton Precious Metals Corp Earnings Call Transcript

May 07, 2021 / 03:00PM GMT

Patrick Eugene Drouin - Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. - SVP of IR



Thank you, operator. Good morning, ladies and gentlemen, and thank you for participating in today's call. I am joined today by Randy Smallwood, Wheaton Precious Metals' President and Chief Executive Officer; Gary Brown, Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer; and Haytham Hodaly, Senior Vice President, Corporate Development.



Please note for those not currently on the webcast, the slide presentation accompanying this conference call is available in PDF format on the Events page of the Wheaton Precious Metals website.



I'd like to bring to your