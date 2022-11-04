Q3 2022 Wheaton Precious Metals Corp Earnings Call Transcript

Nov 04, 2022 / 03:00PM GMT

Operator



Good morning, ladies and gentlemen. Thank you for standing by. Welcome to Wheaton Precious Metals 2022 Third Quarter Conference Call. (Operator Instructions) I would like to remind everyone that this conference call is being recorded on Friday, November 4, 2022 at 11 a.m. Eastern Time.



I will now turn the conference over to Mr. Patrick Drouin, Senior Vice President of Investor Relations and Sustainability. Please go ahead, sir.



Patrick Eugene Drouin - Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. - SVP of Sustainability & IR



Thank you, operator. Good morning, ladies and gentlemen, and thank you for participating in today's call. I'm joined today by Randy Smallwood, Wheaton Precious Metals' President and Chief Executive Officer; Gary Brown, Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer; Haytham Hodaly, Senior Vice President, Corporate Development; and Wes Carson, Vice President, Mining Operations.



Please note that for those not currently on the webcast, the slide presentation accompanying this conference call is available in PDF format on the