Q1 2019 WPP PLC Trading Statement Call (Afternoon) Transcript

Apr 26, 2019 / 01:30PM GMT

Good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to the WPP First Quarter 2019 Trading Statement. Today's conference is being recorded. At this time, I would like to turn the conference over to the WPP's CEO, Mark Read. Please go ahead, sir.



Mark Read - WPP plc - CEO & Executive Director



Thank you very much, operator, and good morning to everyone in the U.S. I'm here with Paul Richardson, Andrew Scott and Lisa Hau. And as we will do on these sort of quarterly, or the first quarter and third quarter calls, we will just -- I'll make some short introductory remarks and then we will turn it over to people for questions. So people that want to see the full presentation can see it online or have been able to see it online from this morning.



I think that what you saw in the first quarter is in line with our expectations that we shared with you at the end of last year and again with our full year results. While we are making good progress implementing our 3-year strategy to return WPP back to growth, we have got challenges in 2019. That said, think about