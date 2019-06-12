WPP PLC Annual Shareholders Meeting Transcript

Jun 12, 2019 / 11:00AM GMT

Roberto Quarta - WPP plc - Chairman



Good afternoon, everyone, and thank you, once again, for joining us at this Annual General Meeting of WPP PLC.



A quorum of shareholders is present, and I therefore declare the meeting open.



Now before we begin, I would like to introduce you to my colleagues on the Board. To my left is Mark Read, our CEO; next to Mark, Paul Richardson, our Group Financial Director; and to his left, Jacques Aigrain, the Chairman of our Audit Committee and who has also been a member of the Compensation Committee having served on the Board since 2013; next to him is Sally Susman, she is a member of our Nomination and Governance Committee and a Board Director since 2013; on her left is Sir John Hood who chairs our Compensation Committee and has been a member of the Board since 2014; next to him we have Cindy Rose, our most recent appointment to the Board who is also a member of the Audit Committee; next to her is Sol Trujillo, our longest-serving non-Executive Director, having joined the Board in 2010, also a member of the Audit Committee; finally on the left, you have