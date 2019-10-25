Q3 2019 WPP PLC Trading Statement Call (Morning) Transcript

Oct 25, 2019 / 08:30AM GMT

Mark Read - WPP plc - CEO & Executive Director



Thank you, operator, and good morning. So welcome to our third quarter trading update. I'm here with Paul Richardson, our CFO; and Andrew Scott, our COO; and other members of the team, and we'll take you through statement.



So we have our safe harbor statement on Page 2. Turning to Page 3, I'll talk briefly through the highlights of the quarter, and then Paul will take you through the numbers. We have a relatively short presentation today I hope you welcome, and we'll have time for questions afterwards.



So I think if you look at the third quarter, the most important number really is our like-for-like revenue less pass-through costs, which grew, excluding Kantar, at 0.5%, or including Kantar at 0.7%. For the presentation overall, we'll sort of refer to the