Q3 2019 WPP PLC Trading Statement Call (Afternoon) Transcript

Thank you very much, and good morning, everyone. I'm here in London with Paul Richardson, our CFO; and Andrew Scott, our COO; and other members of the team. So thank you for joining us. Briefly, make sure people have read the safe harbor statement before we start.



I think as before, in these quarterly updates, so the first quarter and the third quarter update, we do a call, and for the U.S., we really wanted to offer you an opportunity to ask questions directly. But we take it that you will have had the opportunity to listen to the presentation before and not want to have to go through that again.



I think given the Kantar transaction, we will take a little bit longer to explain what's going on, and Paul will add some comments to mine before we turn to the