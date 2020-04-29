Q1 2020 WPP PLC Trading Statement Call Transcript

Apr 29, 2020 / 08:30AM GMT

Operator



Good morning, ladies and gentlemen, and thank you for standing by. Welcome to the WPP First Quarter 2020 Trading Update Conference Call and Webcast. (Operator Instructions) Today's conference is being recorded. Mark Read, please go ahead, sir.



Mark Read - WPP plc - CEO & Executive Director



Thank you very much, George, and good morning, everyone, and welcome to our first quarter trading update. I'm joined here by John Rogers (Trades, Portfolio), our CFO; and Peregrine Riviere, who heads up our Investor Relations efforts. And thank you all for joining, and I hope that you're all safe, as are your friends and family. It's a difficult time, and our thoughts, clearly, are with all of those affected. And all of us at WPP are very thankful to the efforts of the health care workers and