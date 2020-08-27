Half Year 2020 WPP PLC Earnings Call (Afternoon) Transcript

Aug 27, 2020 / 01:00PM GMT

Operator



Good morning, ladies and gentlemen. Thank you for standing by, and welcome to the WPP 2020 Interim Results and Conference Call and Webcast. (Operator Instructions) Today's conference call is being recorded.



At this time, I would like to hand the conference over to WPP's CEO, Mr. Mark Read. Please go ahead, sir.



Mark Read - WPP plc - CEO & Executive Director



Thank you very much, and good morning, everyone, and welcome to our U.S. interim results call. As in previous calls, we're assuming that you've had a chance to watch the presentation online. So I'm going to focus this call really on your questions. I'm here in London, in our office, actually, with John Rogers (Trades, Portfolio) and Peregrine Riviere. So I think, hopefully, you've all had a chance, and you will see