WPP PLC ESG Investor Event Call Transcript

Jun 30, 2021 / 01:00PM GMT

Mark Read - WPP plc - CEO & Executive Director



Hello, everybody, and good afternoon. I'm Mark Read, the Chief Executive of WPP, and welcome to our first WPP investor event.



So I'm going to be joined in today's session in person and virtually by a number of our colleagues from around the world. And our goal today is to share with you our strategy and purpose in ESG as well as our future plans. Now while this is our first ESG event, it's absolutely not our first work in this area. We're actually at this for close to 20 years. We produced our first -- we called it at the time, I think, sustainability report in 2002. We published our sustainability policy in 2006. And 3 years ago, we set out a new purpose for WPP that brings sustainability to the heart of everything that we do as a company. And I think that, that word "purpose" is increasingly important to us. And actually, purpose and sustainability and ESG are very much the same thing. I'll remind you that ESG stands for environmental, social and