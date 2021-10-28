Q3 2021 WPP PLC Trading Statement Call Transcript

Oct 28, 2021 / 08:30AM GMT

Mark Read - WPP plc - CEO & Executive Director



Good morning, everybody, and welcome to our third quarter call. I'm in London joined here by John Rogers (Trades, Portfolio), our CFO; and Peregrine Riviere, who is [the officer of] Investor Relations for us. We'll take you quickly through the presentation and leave some time to answer your questions.



So before we go, we look at Page 2 and the cautionary statement. On Page 3, I'll talk very quickly through the highlights before John digs into more detail on the financial performance. We'll have a short business update.



On Page 4, to summarizing how we think about the quarter, it was a very strong performance. It goes beyond a cyclical recovery. Your really saw a strong growth of 19.3% in the second quarter, followed, through to 15.7% in the third quarter,