Feb 24, 2022 / 02:00PM GMT

Mark Read - WPP plc - CEO & Executive Director



Thank you very much, and welcome, everyone. Thank you all for joining us. On this call, we're going to really make some brief introductory remarks and then focus it on the Q&A. You can see -- you can get the transcript of the call from this morning on the slides, if you like.



I'm here in London with John and with Peregrine. And look, I think before we start the sort of formal remarks, just a few comments on the news that I think we all woke up to. And I think it's something that we look at with, with great concern.



We have around 200 people who work for us in Ukraine. We have been in touch with them for some time on contingency plans. I don't know that we expected what happened today to happen. We have been in touch with them on contingency plans and providing them with financial and other assistance. I'm sure we'll get on to sort of the broader impact on our results in the call. I think we should sort of acknowledge the situation there right from the beginning.



So if we turn to our results and just how we think about the