WPP PLC Webinar: The Role of the Global Client Lead Transcript

Mar 30, 2022 / 02:30PM GMT

John Terence Rogers - WPP plc - CFO & Director



Good afternoon, and welcome, everyone. Thank you for joining this webinar. Based on your feedback today, you tell us you find these sessions really useful, so we're going to intend continuing to run roughly about one every quarter.



Today's focus is on the role of our global client leaders. Obviously, new business captures all the headlines, Coke, Unilever, for example, and is actually the ongoing management of our key biggest client relationships which is a huge value driver for our business. And we've channeled a lot of investment in this area over the last 4 years, and it's here, actually, that we're best placed, of course, to expand into our high-growth areas of commerce, experience and technology.



Lindsay Pattison, who joins us on the call, is our Chief Client Officer, and she's going to kick off the presentation. And then we're going to hear 2 client case studies from Carl Hartman and Amy Winger.



So happy to take any questions, of course, as we go through, and please submit those through the usual means throughout the