WPP PLC Annual Shareholders Meeting Transcript

May 24, 2022 / 01:00PM GMT

Roberto Quarta - WPP plc - Chairman



Good afternoon to you all, and welcome to WPP's 2022 Annual General Meeting. I am Roberto Quarta, Chairman of WPP. I'm delighted to welcome shareholders, both virtually and in person at our offices today. Now we believe it is important to offer a range of options to shareholders to be able to access and participate in this meeting. And as always, we welcome your feedback on the experience.



It's now just after 2:00 p.m., and I can confirm that a quorum is present, and I declare our Annual General Meeting open.



Let me now turn to the business of the meeting. But before I do that, I'd like to introduce my fellow Board members, the majority of whom are physically present with us today. Turning to my immediate right, we have our CEO, Mark Read; next to him, our CFO, John Rogers (Trades,