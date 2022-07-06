WPP PLC Webinar: PR and Public Affairs Transcript

Jul 06, 2022 / 02:00PM GMT

John Terence Rogers - WPP plc - CFO & Executive Director



Good afternoon or good morning, everyone, and thank you for joining us. We've got a great session lined up for you on a really successful part of our business, actually, that we don't talk about that much. And that's, of course, our public relations and public affairs business. It actually represents over 10% of our business today.



And over the last few years, we've built 3 very strong global brands, BCW, Hill+Knowlton Strategies and FGS Global. And I'm pleased to say you're going to hear from the leaders from each of these businesses today. This was one of our best-performing businesses through COVID as client demand for Board-level strategic communications advising was obviously very strong. And actually coming out of COVID, that demand has only accelerated, with key drivers being purpose, reputation, strategic M&A, crisis management, et cetera.



So growth in Q1 was actually 14.1%, ahead of our overall business at 9.5%. We're also increasingly seeing PR services acting as the tip of the spear for our creative and media