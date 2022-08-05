Half Year 2022 WPP PLC Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 05, 2022 / 08:30AM GMT

Operator



Good morning, ladies and gentlemen, and thank you for standing by. Welcome to the WPP 2022 Interim Results Conference Call and Webcast. (Operator Instructions) Today's conference is being recorded.



WPP would like to open the presentation with a short film. Thereafter, the management will present their interim results.



(presentation)



Mark Read - WPP plc - CEO & Executive Director



All right, and good morning, everybody. And that's some of the fantastic work that contributed to WPP being named creative company of the year at Cannes this year. We're very proud it came from across our agencies, from all disciplines, from film, public relations, to media, to social, to e-commerce and creative business transformation. It's why our clients come to us and why we had such a strong start to the year.



So good morning, everybody. I hope you've had a good start to today. And I'm here at Sea Containers with John Rogers (