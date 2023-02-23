Preliminary Q4 2022 WPP PLC Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 23, 2023 / 09:30AM GMT

Mark Read - WPP plc - CEO & Executive Director



All right. So that's just some of the fantastic work that our agencies and people did throughout the year and, really, the reason why you see such a fantastic set of financial results.



So good morning, and welcome, everyone here at Sea Containers. It's great to be back in person for the first time, I think, in 3 years. So John and I have to take you through the results. (Operator Instructions)



So just to start with the customary statement, and be aware and read that. I'll turn into the agenda. I'll just talk you through briefly the highlights, then John will cover the financial performance. I'll come back to look at our strategic progress and really answer, I guess, your question of what's changed, what's changed in the outlook for our business on why we're confident about our guidance for 2023, and then we can take your questions.



So turning to the highlights. Look, I think we had a continued strong and broad-based performance for the year. We had a strong 2022. We upgraded our guidance a number of times during the year, and