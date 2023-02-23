Feb 23, 2023 / 09:30AM GMT
Mark Read - WPP plc - CEO & Executive Director
All right. So that's just some of the fantastic work that our agencies and people did throughout the year and, really, the reason why you see such a fantastic set of financial results.
So good morning, and welcome, everyone here at Sea Containers. It's great to be back in person for the first time, I think, in 3 years. So John and I have to take you through the results. (Operator Instructions)
So just to start with the customary statement, and be aware and read that. I'll turn into the agenda. I'll just talk you through briefly the highlights, then John will cover the financial performance. I'll come back to look at our strategic progress and really answer, I guess, your question of what's changed, what's changed in the outlook for our business on why we're confident about our guidance for 2023, and then we can take your questions.
So turning to the highlights. Look, I think we had a continued strong and broad-based performance for the year. We had a strong 2022. We upgraded our guidance a number of times during the year, and
Preliminary Q4 2022 WPP PLC Earnings Call Transcript
Feb 23, 2023 / 09:30AM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...