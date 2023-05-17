WPP PLC Annual Shareholders Meeting Transcript

May 17, 2023 / 10:00AM GMT

Roberto Quarta - WPP plc - Chairman



Okay. It is now 11:00, and good morning to you all, and welcome to WPP's 2023 Annual General Meeting. I'm Roberto Quarta, Chairman of WPP, and I'm delighted to welcome shareholders, both virtually and in person here today. We believe that it's very important for us to offer a range of options to shareholders to access and participate in the meeting. And as always, we welcome your feedback on the experience. So being just after 11, I can confirm that a quorum is present, and I declare the AGM open. Let me now turn to the business of the meeting. And first of all, I'd like to introduce my fellow board members, all of which are physically present with us here today.



Turning to our immediate right. I think he needs no introduction. We have our CEO, Mark Read. Next to Mark, we have our newly appointed CFO, Joanne Wilson. Welcome, Joanne. And next is Sandrine Dufour, Chairman of our Audit Committee. Next to Sandrine, we have Ya-Qin Zhang followed by Simon Dingemans.



To my immediate left, we have our Company Secretary, Balbir KellyBisla, next to her is Angela