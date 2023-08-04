Half Year 2023 WPP PLC Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 04, 2023 / 08:30AM GMT

Mark Read - WPP plc - CEO & Executive Director



Thank you very much, and welcome, everyone, to WPP's first half results. I'm here in London with Joanne Wilson, our CFO, at her first set of results; and Tom Waldron, who leads our Investor Relations team.



So please do read the statement on Page 2 of the presentation. It's important.



Now in terms of the presentation on Page 3, I'll cover the highlights for the year, then Joanne will take us through the financial performance and I'll come back at the end on our strategic progress and the opportunities ahead of us before we take everyone's question.



So turning to the highlights on Page 4. I'd say we had resilient growth in the first half overall with growth of 2%. And it's important to