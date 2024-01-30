WPP PLC Capital Markets Day Transcript

Jan 30, 2024 / 01:00PM GMT

Mark Read - WPP plc - CEO & Executive Director



Okay. So that film shows just some of the incredible work that we do for our clients, work that combines strategy, creativity, media insights to drive results for our clients. It's why they come to WPP to build brands, to drive sales, to sell product, to shape culture, is also why our people work for WPP companies. They want to do great work for the world's biggest companies.



So welcome to our 2024 Capital Markets Day. We're calling this next phase of our strategy, Innovating to Lead. And what we'll show you today is how we're going to achieve that ambition.



First, we'll show you how our investments in AI are paying off, allowing us not just to pay division of the future but to use it in our work to deliver benefit to clients today. After C. Clarke said, the best technology is indistinguishable from magic. And I think that's what you'll see today.



Secondly, we'll show you why creativity matters. Sometimes underestimated, creativity makes our work effective and multiplies our clients' investments in marketing to drive financial