Q4 2018 Huami Corp Earnings Call Transcript

Mar 14, 2019 / 12:00PM GMT

Operator



Hello, ladies and gentlemen. Thank you for standing by for the Huami Corporation Earnings Conference Call for the Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2018. (Operator Instructions)



Today's conference call is being recorded.



I would now like to turn the conference over to your host, Ms. Grace Zhang, Director of Investor Relations for the company. Please go ahead, Grace.



Zhang Grace Yujia - Huami Corporation - Director of IR



Hello, everyone, and welcome to Huami Corporation's fourth quarter and full year 2018 earnings conference call. The company's financial and operating results were issued in our press release newswire services earlier today and are posted online. You can also view the earnings press release and the slides to which we will refer on this call by visiting the IR section of the company's website at www.huami.com/investor.



Participating in today's call are Mr. Huang Wang, our Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer; and Mr. David Cui, our Chief