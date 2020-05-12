May 12, 2020 / 12:00PM GMT
Operator
Hello, ladies and gentlemen, thank you for standing by for Huami Corporation's First Quarter 2020 Earnings Conference Call. (Operator Instructions) Today's conference call is being recorded.
I will now turn the call over to your host, Ms. Grace Zhang, Director of Investor Relations for the company. Please go ahead, Grace.
Zhang Grace Yujia - Huami Corporation - Director of IR
Hello, everyone, and welcome to Huami Corporation's First Quarter 2020 Earnings Conference Call. The company's financial and operating results were issued in a press release via Newswire services earlier today and are posted online. You can also view the earnings press release and the slides to which we will refer on this call by visiting the IR section of the company's website at www.huami.com/investor.
Participating in today's call are Mr. Wang Huang, our Chairman of the Board of Directors and Chief Executive Officer; and Mr. David Cui, our Financial -- Chief Financial Officer. The company's
Q1 2020 Huami Corp Earnings Call Transcript
May 12, 2020 / 12:00PM GMT
