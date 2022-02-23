Q4 2021 Zeta Global Holdings Corp Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 23, 2022 / 10:00PM GMT

Scott Schmitz - Zeta Global Holdings Corp. - SVP of IR



Zeta's Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Conference Call.



David Steinberg, Zeta's Co-Founder, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer; and Chris Greiner, Zeta's Chief Financial Officer.