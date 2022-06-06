Jun 06, 2022 / 06:20PM GMT

Arjun Bhatia - William Blair & Company - Analyst



Awesome. Thanks, everyone, for joining us. It's great to see everyone in person here. My name is Arjun Bhatia. For those of you who don't know me, I co-head our tech equity research group here at William Blair. And I'm pleased to welcome Scott Schmitz of Zeta Global. Thanks for being here, Scott.



Scott Schmitz - Zeta Global Holdings Corp. - SVP, IR



Thanks, Arjun. Thanks for having us.



Questions and Answers:

- William Blair & Company - AnalystAwesome. So, just a couple of quick disclosures. You can find our disclosures at www.williamblair.com. So please go there if you need to take a look at those.But, Scott, why don't we jump in? For those in the room that may be unfamiliar, just maybe give us a quick overview of Zeta: what you guys do, the problems you solve for your customers.- Zeta Global Holdings Corp. - SVP, IRYes, that sounds great. And if you're looking at your