May 17, 2023 / 06:15PM GMT

Ryan MacDonald - Needham & Company - Analyst



Hello, everyone. Welcome to this next session of the 18th Annual Needham Technology and Media Conference. I'm Ryan MacDonald, one of the software analysts here at Needham. And in this session, I'm pleased to be joined by the team from Zeta. We've got Chris Greiner, who is the CFO, and the Head of IR, Scott Schmitz. Thanks for joining us, gentlemen. So we'll do this as a fireside chat.



We've got about 40 minutes. If though, for those in the audience, if you do have questions for the management team, we'll leave about 10 minutes at the end of the audience Q&A. If not, I'm sure I've got plenty to talk with you about. So let's just jump right in. So Chris, for those who might not be familiar, how about a quick overview of Zeta?



Chris Greiner - Zeta Global Holdings Corp. - CFO



Sure. So we sell to the Chief Marketing Officer. So put yourself in that person's seat for a moment. As a CMO, you are thinking about who am I going to reach today? How am I going to reach them? And then once I do, how do we get them