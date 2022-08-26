Aug 26, 2022 / 12:00PM GMT
Operator
Hello, everyone, and a warm welcome to today's Ermenegildo Zegna Group first half results webcast. My name is Melissa and I'll be your operator today. (Operator Instructions) I now have the pleasure of handing over to your host, Francesca Di Pasquantonio, Director of Investor Relations. Francesca, over to you.
Francesca Di Pasquantonio - Ermenegildo Zegna N.V. - Director of IR
Thank you very much, Melissa, and welcome to everyone joining us today to discuss Zegna Group's financial results for the six months ended June 30, 2022. We will be using the presentation material posted on our website earlier today. You can find the material, along with the related press release, under the Investor page of the Zegna Group website.
Today, I'm joined by Zegna Group Chairman and CEO, Ermenegildo Zegna; and our COO and CFO, Gianluca Tagliabue; and CEO of Thom Browne, Rodrigo Bazan. First, Gildo will walk through our results at high level, provide the business update and discuss strategy, guidance and mid-term ambition. Gianluca will spend time going through the
Half Year 2022 Ermenegildo Zegna NV Earnings Call Transcript
Aug 26, 2022 / 12:00PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...