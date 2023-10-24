Q3 2023 Ermenegildo Zegna NV Earnings Call Transcript

Oct 24, 2023 / 12:00PM GMT

Francesca Di Pasquantonio - Ermenegildo Zegna N.V. - IR Director



Hello, everyone, and thank you for joining us as we discuss Zegna Group results, revenues for the third quarter and first 9 months of '23. I am Francesca Di Pasquantonio, Director of Investor Relations at Zegna, and I will kick it off today. Please note that today's presentation materials are available on our website together with the press release. Today, joining the call are the Group Chairman and CEO of Zegna; the COO, CFO, Gianluca Tagliabue. And for the Q&A, we will also have