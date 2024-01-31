Jan 31, 2024 / 01:00PM GMT

Operator



If you'd like to ask a question during the Q&A portion of today's event. Yes, good morning or good afternoon and welcome to Ermenegildo Zegna Group 2023 fiscal year preliminary revenues Co. My name is Adam, and I'll be your operator for today. (Operator Instructions)



I will now hand the call over to Francesca Di Pasquantonio to begin Francesco. Please go when you were ready.



Francesca Di Pasquantonio - Ermenegildo Zegna N.V. - IR Director



Yes, good afternoon. Good morning, everyone, and thank you for joining us as we discuss the Zegna Group'S preliminary and unaudited revenues for the fourth quarter of 2023 and for the full year. Please note that today's presentation materials are available under the Investors page of the Zegna Group website. Joining us today are members of the executive leadership team, including Ermenegildo Zegna, Chairman and CEO, Gianluca Tagliabue COO and CFO, Rodrigo Bazan, CEO of Thom Browne, Lelio Gavazza, CEO of Tom Ford Fashion



Before we begin, I need to point out that we may make certain forward-looking